EDITORIAL: Tembisa revelations point to dire diagnosis for NHI
A report exposing eye-watering corruption among health officials is a grim omen of what implementing the policy could lead to
09 October 2025 - 05:00
The Gauteng department of health provides a stark warning against the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) in the way envisioned by the NHI Act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.