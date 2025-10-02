EDITORIAL: Small miracles can be seen in the transformation of education
Parents of all races have relieved government of some of the education funding burden
02 October 2025 - 05:00
“You men have achieved a miracle.” That was Franklin Sonn, democratic South Africa’s first ambassador to the US, speaking to a conference of headmasters of public boys’ schools in the early 2000s.
He was referring to the achievement of these schools and many others in transforming the racial profile of their student bodies, while continuing to provide an educational experience comparable to the best private institutions. In the two decades since Sonn made that comment, most former “Model C” schools have consolidated and strengthened their contribution to society...
