EDITORIAL: No exit at Xodus
With members of the co-operative unable to access their savings and being told to toe the line or ship out, tensions are boiling over
Investors in gold should be a cheerful bunch, with the rand bullion price more than doubling over five years. But more than a few members of the Xodus Gold Co-operative, which suggests on its website that it is able to purchase stock at “wholesale prices”, are anything but ebullient.
Since early 2024, the members have not been able to withdraw their savings from Xodus, which must be both frustrating and quite frankly frightening. Tensions have naturally boiled over, even prompting a liquidation application. Xodus is not exactly enamoured with developments — which an impartial observer might not find surprising, considering assets and savings have been locked up for a prolonged period. In a recent circular, Xodus indicated that members intending or supporting any vexatious action that could harm the co-operative, or acts violating conditions of membership, should resign or face expulsion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.