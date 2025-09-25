MAIN LEADER
EDITORIAL: At the coalface
The difficulties of transitioning developing economies to renewable power — and its cost and its limitations — mean coal is having a moment in the sun again
25 September 2025 - 05:00
Coal is enjoying a resurgence in reputation. Last month the 300-year-old Lloyd’s of London abandoned one of its climate commitments by allowing its insurers to go back to the sector. Why the change?
First, demand for thermal coal, which power stations burn to generate electricity, has defied the forecasts by stabilising rather than declining. Second, on the political stage, leaders such as US President Donald Trump have emboldened the backlash against renewable power...
