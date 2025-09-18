EDITORIAL: What clean audits don’t tell us
The auditor-general’s statistics on municipalities are always shocking, but the picture is probably worse, considering the external auditors just deal with the accuracy of financial reporting
18 September 2025 - 05:00
It’s a familiar yet still shocking statistic: only 41 of the 257 municipalities (16%) in South Africa received a clean audit opinion in the auditor-general’s latest report.
However, the picture is probably much worse. A clean audit does not necessarily reflect effective performance. It simply means that the external auditors have found the financial statements to be a true and fair representation, “free from material misstatement”, of the organisation’s financial position, in accordance with the required accounting standards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.