EDITORIAL: Anglo merger Tecks the right boxes
Market watchers have noted that Anglo and Teck are complementary from a commodity perspective and that the merger should bolster the quality and resilience of earnings
Talks about the $52bn merger of Anglo American with Teck Corp got serious just two months ago. The two companies had been discussing how neighbouring mines in Chile — Collahuasi, in which Anglo has a 44% stake, and Quebrada Blanca (QB) — might realise savings.
The industrial logic of putting two mines together quickly advanced to the strategic benefits of a merger. Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad refers to cultural simpatico between the companies as well as technical synergies. For instance, in the past two years Anglo and Teck have both fended off unsolicited takeover attempts (Glencore for Teck and BHP for Anglo), and both companies are restructuring, which could leave them vulnerable to renewed takeover bids...
