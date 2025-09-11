SECOND LEADER
EDITORIAL: Topping transformation targets
It may not fit the free market paradigm, but the transformation imperative is improving the C-suite demographic balance
11 September 2025 - 05:00
The FM has championed free markets and deregulation since its launch in 1959 — inspired by the classical liberal philosophy of The Economist, the iconic British publication.
So, it is distressing to hear from Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings that South Africa is the world’s most regulated economy. Arguably, this is nowhere truer than in the field of transformation — the redistribution of wealth and the fast-track appointment of black executives...
