EDITORIAL: Trouble down the line with Transnet plan
History seems to teach that railways are best run by the state or the private sector, not a hybrid
04 September 2025 - 05:00
South Africa’s railway system was modelled on Britain, the inventor of railways — except in one important respect. South Africa’s railways, apart from a few small companies in the very early days, have always been owned and operated by the state.
In 1830 Britain had only about 100km of railway open to public traffic. Over the next 20 years, “railway mania” saw an explosive expansion. By mid-century, Britain had about 10,000km of railways. All this investment was private. For nearly a century, British railways were an extreme expression of capitalism, with all the resultant booms and busts...
