EDITORIAL: Why the Moutons are making a move on Curro
Cynics might argue this is a philanthropic bailout for a struggling Curro. Time will tell
One might have expected something to give at private education business Curro Holdings. It was brought to market by Stellenbosch investment house PSG in 2011 as nothing more than a promising start-up business looking to tap a growing sweet spot in affordable private schooling.
Curro subsequently chalked up some astounding gains on the JSE, peaking at close to R60 in 2015 with the market enamoured with the group’s steep learning curve. Capital raising — to fund an aggressive school rollout and acquisitions — was a cinch. Curro even famously tilted at its more established rival, AdvTech. In 2017 the share was still trading above R50, commanding the kind of heady earnings multiple one might associate with AI ventures today...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.