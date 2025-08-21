EDITORIAL: Springboks: ambition outruns ability
The Boks should have known better than treat the Wallabies with such disrespect
21 August 2025 - 05:00
No rugby team at any level could have maintained the pace at which the Springboks played the opening 20 minutes of the Test match against Australia last Saturday at Ellis Park.
This was pointed out by leading international coach Eddie Jones. “The game is so intense now it’s hard to sustain that speed for longer. You almost need to consolidate after that period, then your bench comes on, and you consolidate again.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.