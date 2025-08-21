EDITORIAL: MAS saga raises critical questions for South African regulators
Analysts want better protection for the rights of minority shareholders in foreign listings on the JSE
After a chaotic two-month battle for control of MAS PLC in some of the most acrimonious corporate action the JSE has seen in years, the tug-of-war between rival shareholders and competing bidders has ended with Romania-based developer Prime Kapital and its concerted parties dominating the Eastern Europe mall owner.
Prime Kapital’s voluntary offer was taken up by only 14% of MAS shareholders last week, lifting its stake to 49.4% — a hair’s breadth from majority control. It will effectively allow the Prime Kapital parties to call most of the shots. It’s a frustrating outcome for local minority shareholders, among them several institutional heavyweights, who now face diminished influence over a board accused of questionable decision-making, lack of independence and poor disclosure. ..
