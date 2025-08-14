EDITORIAL: What will it take to fix the railways?
This is not a simple question for a country where kilometres of steel rails, overhead electrical equipment and signal cabling are routinely stolen in broad daylight
14 August 2025 - 05:00
We keep being told that the private sector is keen to go into partnership with Transnet to help get South Africa’s wrecked rail service back to something approaching its former reach and efficiency.
It needs to be understood that, almost by definition, private companies would not get involved in fixing the railways as a patriotic duty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.