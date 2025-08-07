EDITORIAL: Strong patronage, weak state
After 1994, the authorities had a chance to extend the benefits of functioning cities to all people — but was spurned in favour of prioritising party political loyalty
07 August 2025 - 05:00
For 30 years from the dawn of democracy in 1994, the ANC government was strong electorally and legislatively — indeed, when it achieved two-thirds of the national vote under former president Thabo Mbeki, it seemed impregnable. But that political strength masked the increasing administrative weakness of the state itself, at all levels.
Last week finance minister Enoch Godongwana wrote to Joburg mayor Dada Morero to explain why and how the city has wasted more than R24bn in unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure...
