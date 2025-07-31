EDITORIAL: Indexing the economy
The all share index has surged through a milestone mark — but the real local economic markers paint a far less rosy picture
31 July 2025 - 05:00
The JSE all share index’s (Alsi’s) triumphant march through the 100,000-point level last week was heartening — at first glance.
Old-timers in the market will remember the days after the 2008 financial crisis, when a good number of shell-shocked market watchers would have bet against the Alsi ever seeing 30,000 points again...
