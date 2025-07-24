EDITORIAL: State meddling no medicine for Amsa’s ills
Enabling industries to compete achieves far more than micromanaging them
The fate of ArcelorMittal South Africa (Amsa) may well come to symbolise the shortcomings of the country’s broader industrial policy. Despite years of effort and the publication of the national steel master plan in 2021, the company is still on the brink of shutting down its long steel business, unable to overcome structural challenges or secure sufficient support.
It’s not that the government hasn’t intervened — on the contrary, there’s been no shortage of state engagement, consultations, policy papers and emergency lifelines. But the reality is that industrial policy too often tries to micromanage outcomes rather than focus on building the underlying conditions that allow industries to succeed. The result is a patchwork of interventions that distort markets rather than develop them...
