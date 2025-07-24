EDITORIAL: Coup talk sparks confusion
Minister’s vague warning raises questions about military capacity and political manoeuvring
24 July 2025 - 05:00
The mysterious references last week to a possible coup d’état in South Africa by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni were not so much alarming as confusing.
Having raised the issue (“One of the risks is the risk of a coup d’état”), she seemed to have a particular coup attempt in mind (“We have identified it and put measures [in place] to mitigate against it”). Then, apparently realising the road she was going down, she assured us: “There will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa … not that there are not people planning.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.