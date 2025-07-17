EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa, the best we never had
The general lack of grip and co-ordination suggests a cabinet at odds with itself and a president who is mostly disengaged
17 July 2025 - 05:00
Who to trust? And what about morale and the South African Police Service (SAPS) chain of command? The country is alarmed.
After KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations about senior police officers and politicians doing the bidding of criminal cartels, police minister Senzo Mchunu and national deputy commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya have been put on leave. It has been rumoured that other senior police officers, especially in Gauteng, are next...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.