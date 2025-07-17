EDITORIAL: A forum too many
We already have organs for national dialogue — what we really need is implementation
When it became clear in the 1980s that exclusively white political power in South Africa was untenable, a vigorous discourse — a national dialogue — sprang up in civil society. It involved politicians, trade unions, big business, chambers of commerce, NGOs, lawyers, playwrights and of course a media that was increasingly diverse, confident and challenging.
Politically, between 1990 and 1994, the National Party and the ANC performed an elaborate dialogue dance. As senior Nat politician Pik Botha neatly put it: “We [the NP] are trying to avoid transitional government by stealth; they [the ANC] are trying to avoid co-option by stealth.”..
