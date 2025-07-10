OBITUARY
OBITUARY: Stephen Mulholland, a true character of South African journalism
As editor in the 1980s, he returned the FM to its roots — investment, business and the economy
10 July 2025 - 05:00
Stephen Mulholland, who has died aged 90, was one of the great editors and characters of South African journalism. His influence on the FM, and more broadly on the media landscape, was out of all proportion to his relatively short tenure.
He became FM editor in an era when nearly all journalists were neither knowledgeable about nor interested in business. Investment was an arcane world understood mainly by stockbrokers. ..
