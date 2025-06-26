EDITORIAL: The Rupert family’s sleeper wakes up
Takeover rumours swirl as Reinet’s €3.7bn asset draws fresh attention
26 June 2025 - 05:00
Suddenly, Reinet Investments, the less well known of the Rupert family-controlled ventures on the JSE, is the subject of much intrigue. It’s usually luxury goods conglomerate Richemont or investment company Remgro that grab the headlines.
But reports from London suggest US investment giant Apollo is backing a takeover bid for UK-based financial services business Pension Insurance Corp (PensCorp) — which represents more than half of Reinet’s intrinsic value...
