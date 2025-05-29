EDITORIAL: Slow but steady inflow at the JSE signals hope
Coal miner Shuka Minerals joins locally as the exchange seeks to boost its mining sector with more overseas companies listing
The tides have not quite turned, but the JSE is close to double figures in terms of attracting new listings over the past 12 months. Shuka Minerals, a coal-focused junior mining venture, is the latest addition to the JSE. Though this is a relatively small inward secondary listing, it could spark more developments on what has become a disappointingly depleted mining sector.
As recently as the late 1990s the JSE was still hosting a slew of exploration ventures and fledgling mining counters. These days the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Australian Securities Exchange and London are the go-to destinations for junior miners — including local ventures — looking for development capital...
