EDITORIAL: No flights of fancy for Astral
With a no-nonsense business model, lean and mean Astral Foods could be poised to claw back profits
22 May 2025 - 05:00
Unlike the Daybreak Foods debacle, Astral stands strong and profitable — not to mention being in a position to fork out an interim dividend instead of scurrying for urgent funding.
The group has been relentlessly cost-focused for many years and the business model is refreshingly devoid of any of the corporate frills that often adorn large companies. Executives and senior management have never lost sight of the fact that they are in the unglamorous role of running a chicken business...
