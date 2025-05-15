EDITORIAL: What Jurie Strydom brings to the table at Old Mutual
At 49, with more than a decade until retirement, he is the right age to take over the CEO job from Iain Williamson
Robert Prevost was only given a 2% chance of becoming pope. In contrast, as soon as Iain Williamson announced he was stepping down as Old Mutual CEO, there was just one serious candidate.
Jurie Strydom was licking his wounds after losing the tug-of-war with Paul Hanratty to become Sanlam group CEO. Old Mutual quite sensibly found him a berth on its board as a nonexecutive director. Playing a kind of fantasy football, there might have been better candidates than Strydom, such as Discovery CEO Adrian Gore or Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais. And some equally good, such as Anton Gildenhuys, who took over from Strydom as head of long-term savings at Sanlam...
