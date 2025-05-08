EDITORIAL: South Africa, the ultimate survivor
After decades of struggle and shifting power, the country has survived political turmoil and now enters a new, uncertain chapter
08 May 2025 - 05:00
For 31 years, the ANC has dominated South Africa’s political economy. It has also had great success in imposing its moral framework on the country. It has persuaded society that decent and acceptable debates can only exist within the set of boundaries it has constructed.
That is all changing. It is worth pausing to understand how extraordinary these times are and what opportunities and risks lie ahead...
