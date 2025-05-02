EDITORIAL: So much to agree on but GNU falters over trust and leadership
Despite shared goals for growth and jobs, mistrust and power struggles between ANC and DA hinder progress
02 May 2025 - 05:00
If the disagreement over VAT was the only issue dividing the ANC and the DA, it would have been sorted out long ago. What it revealed was a GNU floundering on visceral mistrust, poor strategy and self-interest.
The irony is that there is surely no dispute in the GNU about the most important goal for the country: a strongly growing economy and a significant drop in unemployment. How to put in place the conditions for growth? And how to cut or divert public spending to support them? These are practical matters and can surely be negotiated through policy compromises by both sides...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.