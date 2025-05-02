EDITORIAL: Lessons from Capitec
Its meteoric rise, built on being the bank of the low-income masses, is due to efficient service delivery
02 May 2025 - 05:00
Fiscally fragile South Africa has hardly been the perfect nursery for growing ventures that redefine — and even disrupt — staid business sectors.
Capitec Bank can take a bow. Last week the bank that captured great swathes of unbanked South Africans stood shoulder to shoulder with the mighty FirstRand and Standard Bank in terms of market value...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.