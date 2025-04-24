EDITORIAL: VAT … the actual heck!
The smaller parties that helped the ANC to get through its VAT hike — despite knowing that the party can’t be trusted — have a lot of explaining to do. And some apologising
The key to a good drama is a solid and believable storyline in which ideally the good guys win. Then you can put the book down or switch off the TV and get back to real life. This is why the melodrama playing out among the ANC, the DA and ActionSA is no fun at all.
To start with, the winner is the ANC, which will now get its VAT hike next week. Then, the storyline is weak. Herman used to be John’s friend but they fell out. John thinks taxing people too much is bad and Herman agrees, but now Herman has started his own group. Herman is so angry with John that Cyril, who is a big deal and dislikes everything John stands for, saw an opportunity to attack John. He gambled that Herman and some other people who used to be John’s friends, like Mmusi and Patricia, would be so distracted by the idea of hurting John that they wouldn’t care that they were kneeling on the neck of the poorest South Africans. Cyril was right...
