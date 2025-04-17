Like clockwork, every third year in April the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) jumps the gun on collective bargaining processes in the motor industry and issues public demands for huge wage hikes and expensive benefits for its affiliated workers.
MAIN LEADER
EDITORIAL: Numsa’s FAFO moment
Reality bites even for the union’s usually delusional wage negotiators as Trump’s unpredictable trade war throws deep shade over the auto industry
Like clockwork, every third year in April the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) jumps the gun on collective bargaining processes in the motor industry and issues public demands for huge wage hikes and expensive benefits for its affiliated workers.
But this time it’s different. Something is broken, and even Numsa — not famous for its love of corporate employers — knows it.
In 2022 Numsa said social conditions made its 20% wage hike demand reasonable. The motor manufacturers, represented by the Automobile Manufacturers Employers’ Organisation (Ameo), whittled the demand down to a three-year deal of 8%, 7% and 7%, with a one-off R10,000 “gratuity” and a 100% hike in a housing allowance.
In 2019 Numsa demanded 20% across the board and a string of other benefits such as morning, afternoon and night allowances of 10%, 20% and 30%, medical aid, and a 50% hike in annual bonus payments. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ended up paying a three-year deal of 9%, 7% and 7%. In 2016, OEMs paid 10%, 8% and 8%.
What has changed so that last week Numsa meekly demanded a mere 10% wage hike? The union’s spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, usually relates the injustices automotive workers labour under at some length. But she, too, seems deflated. “Our members are earning very low wages,” she said, but then quoted remuneration statistics on the whole South African economy, not the motor industry, to back up this accusation.
The slump in gees suggests that Numsa knows it has a credibility crisis. More importantly, the South Africa-based OEMs are dealing with such existential issues that if all seven are still operating here in 10 years’ time it will be some kind of miracle.
Multinational auto manufacturers have frequently and repeatedly explained the risks. They have been saying that our logistics mess threatens the entire industry. News this week that Transnet workers are considering a strike is a manifestation of the risk they have been warning about. They have been saying our foreign policy will have business implications and that “energy, logistics, crime, regulatory inertia and sometimes labour unrest” create unwelcome bad news at HQ.
The situation is stark. Market share of locally manufactured vehicles fell from 46% in 2018 to 43% in 2023 as Chinese state-subsidised imports flooded showrooms. Exports slumped 23% last year, and with grim plant capacity utilisation rates across the legacy motor industry, from Wolfsburg to Tokyo, the whole South African industry hangs by a thread. That thread has historically consisted of nonspecific goodwill, the high build quality of locally made cars, and a competitive business model — of which labour is a significant part. The thread — to say the least — is fraying.
Numsa is the author of its own fate. In July last year, the union led its members at Ford’s Silverton plant on a strike for “profit share” outside the collective bargaining process and ignored a court order to return to work.
The action failed and left the workers poorer overall. They came within a whisker of mass dismissals. The brinkmanship damaged Numsa’s relationship with its members — it had gambled recklessly with their livelihoods. Therefore it is likely this season will result in more reasonable compensation adjustments as the union tries to rebuild credibility with its members and trust with Ameo members. The long-term reputational harm done by Numsa to industrial operations in South Africa, however, is already baked into the planning and it is unlikely there is much goodwill left.
