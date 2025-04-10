EDITORIAL: Put aside the political theatre — the alternatives are dire

President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles as DA leader John Steenhuisen shakes hands with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, at the swearing in of cabinet ministers in Cape Town, July 3 2024. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES.
Eight months on, the reality of coalitions has finally hit home in South Africa. Only, it could not have come at a worse time — the world is changing, uncertainties abound with the prospect of a global trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the subsequent fallout.
A global slowdown in growth is inevitable. South Africa is facing these headwinds at a sensitive time politically.
The ANC approached the outcome of the 2024 general election in a mature way — accepting the poll, in which its support fell to just 40% for the first time in three decades. It moved to set up the government, doing what just a decade ago would have been unthinkable — it formed a multiparty coalition that included the erstwhile official opposition, the DA.
The move was widely hailed, both locally and abroad, and for the first time since the rise of former president Jacob Zuma, there was hope that positive reforms would finally take hold and accelerate under the government of national unity.
But there were deep flaws in the agreement to put in place what was described as South Africa’s second miracle — parties caught up in the moment did not reckon with the realities of governance, its bureaucracy, its lumbering pace, and the deep rot within it, which is almost impossible to dislodge quickly and effectively. The result was the realisation, particularly by the DA, that if the party does not act quickly, it will have little to show for its participation in the GNU to its supporters as it campaigns for the local government election at the end of 2026 or early in 2027.
So it used the budget process to push hard for a higher seat at the table, but its attempt fell flat. Now, the GNU is in crisis. The DA’s continued participation is not guaranteed, which could have a harrowing effect on South Africa in these tumultuous times. It is not about the DA; it is about the maths.
A minority government arrangement, or a tie-up with the smaller political parties where every MP fills their seat for every vote, would both make for an unstable government nationally. A tie-up with the EFF or the MK Party or both would mean all bets are off for real progress and development in South Africa.
This is not a conclusion without basis — both the EFF and MK are offshoots representing the worst of the ANC’s excesses that took root over the past decade and a half and almost collapsed the country through the capture of key state-owned entities, such as Eskom and Transnet.
The danger of the ANC reverting to type and reuniting with such forces is real.
Many senior and powerful ANC members would opt for this reckless reunion in a heartbeat — unfortunately, one of them, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, is in line for the ANC presidency.
If ever there was a time for cool heads and rationality to prevail in both the ANC and the DA, it is now. Put aside the political theatre and look into the future: what you do next will have far-reaching consequences for this generation and the next.
EDITORIAL: Put aside the political theatre — the alternatives are dire
South Africa’s coalition crisis deepens as DA’s role in GNU hangs in the balance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.