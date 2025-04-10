EDITORIAL: Manic Monday … and more to come
With Trump on the rampage, the only certainty for investors now is uncertainty
10 April 2025 - 06:06
It was not quite Black Monday, but it was gloomy enough. At one point there was very little respite for reeling global investors. Major stock markets had all tumbled, the gold price sternly corrected, crypto assets buckled and, for local investors, the rand had taken a tumble.
By Tuesday things were looking a little more settled, but a great sense of unease still lingers. The skittish trade patterns on the US stock market in what has been dubbed “Manic Monday” certainly tell a story, and might be a portent of hectic episodes to come...
