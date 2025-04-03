There is not much mention of the “barbarous relic” these days, what with the gold price testing a new record high recently.
Good as gold: metal shines amid global turmoil
The precious metal hits a new record high as geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty drive demand
There is not much mention of the “barbarous relic” these days, what with the gold price testing a new record high recently.
Not that long ago, investors were questioning gold’s safe haven status, having seen only temporary flips at various times of crisis. In fact, between 1995 and 2010, the gold price rarely spiked above $1,000 per fine ounce.
Things have certainly changed. Increased and difficult-to-resolve geopolitical tensions in various parts of the world, coupled with huge levels of uncertainty around the US, have rattled investor sentiment globally. With the crypto market looking iffy, gold is the go-to tranquilliser for jittery traders.
In the past five years, the gold price has more than doubled from about $1,500 to current levels. The price is up about 36% over the past year and about 18% over six months.
By the same token, equity markets have been vulnerable — especially in the US, where the tech-heavy Nasdaq has been worryingly brittle. Market ructions are understandable with the dangerous orange glow emanating from US President Donald Trump’s impetuous trade and foreign policies.
It might take a while, but Trump will hopefully learn the markets are bigger than him — recalling one old-timer’s remark that “they tame tigers”.
In the meantime, local investors in gold miners have had a field day. AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold and Gold Fields are up 63%, 76% and 64% year to date. That’s quite the quarterly return — and then there are the bumper dividends in the offing from much-improved cash flows.
No doubt more than a few households are rummaging through the old linen cupboards in the garage, where they last saw the Krugerrand bequeathed by a favourite aunt many decades ago.
