Second Leader
Long delay in high-speed business
The Remgro-Vodacom fibreoptic deal has been in limbo for nearly four years
27 March 2025 - 05:00
NEED FOR SPEED
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand was probably being really diplomatic when he spoke this week of the need for “speed in execution” by regulatory authorities. Beneath the surface the Remgro executives must be seething. Their proposed fibreoptic deal with Vodacom — to form the enlarged Maziv business — has been in limbo for 3½ years...
