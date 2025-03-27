EDITORIAL: Godongwana’s fiscal anchor seems dead in the water
A discussion document on fiscal policy meant to ease government debt seems doomed amid a lack of genuine support by the ANC
27 March 2025 - 05:00
It has been just over a year since finance minister Enoch Godongwana mooted the idea of a fiscal rule. Such a concept, sometimes known as a fiscal anchor, is designed to cap government borrowing.
In his medium-term budget in October, Godongwana promised a discussion document on the topic. The minister, who declared himself to “have no qualms with a fiscal anchor (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/aDgrCy8A0GujDk96TZfnUxzuPU?domain=dailymaverick.co.za/)”, has become a victim of his own ideological consistency in a political environment that scythes through incumbent ideas. ..
