EDITORIAL: A defining moment for Absa as Kenny Fihla takes the helm as CEO
Absa secures top banking talent, a key move for the bank and shareholders, while Standard Bank faces leadership transition
20 March 2025 - 05:00
The appointment of Kenny Fihla as Absa CEO couldn’t be better news for the bank and its shareholders. Absa was under pressure to appoint a black CEO. It might have been tempted to appoint a nonbanker as a constitutional monarch to pacify shareholders. But, instead, it has persuaded the Standard Bank heir apparent to jump ship.
And it was a well-kept secret. Fihla was still commenting on the day of the Standard Bank annual results (March 13) on behalf of the group. By all accounts, he was still the golden boy on his way to the top...
