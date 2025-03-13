Second Leader
EDITORIAL: Joburg metro fiddles as city decay deepens
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s working group to help fix the city won’t shift voter sentiment among long-neglected residents
13 March 2025 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally woken up to the state of Joburg.
Expressing his dismay last week, he announced that a presidential working group will descend on Joburg to spruce it up before the G20 summit in November. The gathering of the world’s largest economies is already on the rocks due to strained relations between South Africa and the US, but a city with barely functioning traffic lights, potholed streets, sporadic water supply and power cuts over and above load-shedding is hardly the setting for the country to salvage its battered international image. ..
