EDITORIAL: Rewards of diversity
JSE’s growth and dividends impress in 2024
06 March 2025 - 05:00
The JSE Ltd, operator of our local bourse and other markets, had a brisk 2024 with net profits of R918m, well up from 2023’s R774m.
Not long ago, the JSE was disparaged as a “no or low growth stock”, with its earnings multiple and dividend yield sitting in the high single digits. There was even a snide likening of the JSE to British American Tobacco — the former seeing a decline in new listings activity and the latter in cigarette sales...
