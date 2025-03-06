Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Rewards of diversity JSE’s growth and dividends impress in 2024

The JSE Ltd, operator of our local bourse and other markets, had a brisk 2024 with net profits of R918m, well up from 2023’s R774m.

Not long ago, the JSE was disparaged as a “no or low growth stock”, with its earnings multiple and dividend yield sitting in the high single digits. There was even a snide likening of the JSE to British American Tobacco — the former seeing a decline in new listings activity and the latter in cigarette sales...