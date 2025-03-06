EDITORIAL: Kieswetter is just a convenient scapegoat
False accusations against the Sars boss lay bare how little top political figures care about the truth
There are lessons to be learnt from the hullabaloo around South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Edward Kieswetter’s discourse on taxation strategies, the blame game over the National Treasury’s VAT hike (seemingly planned in a secret bunker) and the resulting nondelivery of the budget on February 19. The shallow reading, poor understanding and authoritarian tendencies of our most senior politicians have been laid out for all to see.
On February 18, the day before the budget that was not to be, Business Day ran a good story with a misleading headline, “Sars boss warns against tax hikes” (https://url.za.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/lrtlC98AlwuZEVvxtofOUq-Uzv?domain=businesslive.co.za/). ..
