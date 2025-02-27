EDITORIAL: The DA’s tactical nuclear strike
After getting nowhere with conventional military tactics, the DA opted for a surprise move — and proved it has to be taken seriously
27 February 2025 - 05:00
The great budget fiasco may seem a dark cloud above South African politics, but it has a significant silver lining.
Several commentators have remarked that the forced postponement of the tabling of the 2025 budget represents a failure of the GNU. For instance, Business Day indicated that Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad felt “it is a shame that South Africa’s national budget was not done on time, taking a bit of a shine off the real progress that has been made” by the GNU...
