EDITORIAL: Moving past EOH as rosier future beckons
With a new name, new executives and a share price gain, the company may yet endure as a listed venture
20 February 2025 - 05:00
The longer a turnaround effort drags, the more the hope of fully restoring shareholder value diminishes. There were those unfortunate optimists who followed Steinhoff International to the very bottom.
Technology group EOH, recently renamed iOCO, was the other great corporate fizzle of recent years. Despite strenuous (and valiant) efforts by former banker Stephen van Coller to cut out all the rotten bits, the turnaround still looked precarious...
