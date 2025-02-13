EDITORIAL: The old Trump and dump
South Africa isn’t perfect but it is a far cry from the toxicity of the US administration
13 February 2025 - 05:00
The virulence of the narrative assault on South Africa on social media and from the new US administration requires us to look up from our phones and into the eyes of our compatriots.
Elon Musk, President Donald Trump’s apparatchik and the world’s richest man, was born in South Africa and for years had very little to say about this country. We are now learning just how much he loathes it. As a result, white South Africans are surprised to learn of their oppression and Afrikaners (white ones, presumably) of their potential “resettlement” as refugees. It is absurd...
