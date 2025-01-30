MAIN LEADER
EDITORIAL: The sting in the BEE fund plan
The ANC is resorting to the oldest trick in politics: throw a punch nobody expects
30 January 2025 - 05:00
Those South Africans who know what it’s like to be mugged will recount a familiar tale. A man in your space from nowhere, the glint of cold steel, and hand it over or else. Over in seconds — there is time for anger, tears and despair later on.
At least, however, the victim does not typically have to endure being lectured by the perpetrator about the innate justice of their actions. But if you’re a South African CEO reading about the department of trade, industry & competition’s (DTIC’s) plan to establish a R100bn BEE fund, that’s exactly what you must do...
