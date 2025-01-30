EDITORIAL: Fighting from weakness
South Africa’s neglected professional soldiers are dying in the DRC while the government seems completely unconcerned by their plight
30 January 2025 - 05:00
While South African soldiers are dying in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), it appears that nobody in our own democratic republic’s government is paying much attention.
It is not clear why our troops are in the DRC. Tactically, their presence has been described as “mission impossible”. They have no artillery or air support, inadequate vehicles and minimal logistics capability. On Tuesday, we heard they were surrounded, unable to treat their wounded or receive supplies or reinforcements...
