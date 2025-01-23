EDITORIAL: Tracking Transnet
If the private sector is really going to be allowed to help fix our rail and ports logistics, Transnet needs to accept its days of absolute rule are over
23 January 2025 - 05:00
A laudable enterprise in many ways, the presidency’s government-business partnership is also politically adroit. A weakened state needs all the friends it can get. Originally established to hold off the three horsemen of economic apocalypse — load-shedding, logistics failures and crime — the question is whether those running key state-owned entities (SOEs) know it.
Households and businesses have helped by adding more than 6GW of solar capacity “behind the meter”, allowing Eskom to maintain its plants properly and resulting in some unedifying corporate comms overreach as load-shedding ceased. ..
