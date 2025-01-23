EDITORIAL: Only four years to go
Trump has arrived in office with his usual grandiose, eccentric plans, but the grown-ups might still prevail
23 January 2025 - 05:00
Donald Trump is authentic. Bigoted and irrational, yes; ignorant, unpredictable, dangerous — absolutely. That’s who he is. It’s partly why 60-million Americans voted for him.
The executive orders Trump issued after his inauguration may be outrageous, but they are no surprise. He has repeatedly announced what he wants to do, and he is doing it. ..
