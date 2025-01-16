EDITORIAL: Lacking in distinction
The usual toasts are being drunk to the ‘success’ of the latest crop of matriculants, but the true state of education remains exceedingly dim
16 January 2025 - 05:00
To celebrate the increase in the pass rate for the national senior certificate (popularly known as matric) from 82% in 2023 to 87% in 2024 is an understandable reaction from a government that is desperate to be seen to be improving a widely failing school system, especially given the vast proportion of the national budget that is spent on it.
It is true that, year on year, the pass rate — as it has been defined for many years — has steadily improved. However, the results conceal a chronic overall disaster in our schools...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.