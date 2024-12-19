EDITORIAL: The GNU should hold
The noise inside the ANC and its alliance partners is just noise, and the GNU looks set to last at least until 2027
19 December 2024 - 09:16
What does 2025 hold for the government of national unity (GNU)?
The pact ushered in a wave of optimism as renewed confidence swept across the country, boosting market sentiment and investor interest in the immediate aftermath of its signing and the appointment of South Africa’s first multiparty cabinet in more than two decades. ..
