EDITORIAL: Bank on change
Bidvest Bank appears set to join the stable of Nigeria’s Access Bank, with intriguing implications for its future path
19 December 2024 - 05:00
Not too many years ago Nigerian financial services enterprises might have been on the radar of any number of South African ventures looking to gain strategic footholds across the continent.
The boot is now on the other foot...
