EDITORIAL: This is an initiative that needs to succeed
There’s hope that a new body formed by business titans will help capital markets grow the economy and boost job creation
The JSE (touch wood) looks like ending 2024 in a far better position than most mark et watchers might have expected at the start of the year. For those who need reminding, pre-election jitters about possible dire political outcomes sent the all share index (Alsi) skittering below 73,000 points. At the time of writing, the Alsi was looking fairly buoyant at over 87,000 points — a gain close to 20% year to date.
Even more heartening are the gains in the small- and mid-cap sectors as well as the financial and industrial sectors, which largely represent what punters like to call the South Africa Inc stocks. Improved investor sentiment, however, has not quite spilt over into new listings activity — though all things considered, the JSE did not exactly have a dull year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.