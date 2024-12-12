2nd leader
EDITORIAL: Exxaro in limbo
Why is the mining company’s board of 15 well-paid directors unable to carry out a proper probe of its under-fire CEO Nombasa Tsengwa?
12 December 2024 - 05:00
Has the Exxaro board of directors been in dereliction of duty?
CEO Nombasa Tsengwa has been placed on precautionary suspension, said chair Geoffrey Qhena last week. “The board is fulfilling its fiduciary duties by taking decisive steps to act in the best interests of the company and stabilise its leadership, while it conducts an appropriately thorough and independent investigation.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.