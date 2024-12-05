EDITORIAL: Politically parched
The big three metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni have failed dismally in water provision. Who will voters punish for that in 2026?
05 December 2024
Many problems in South Africa can be blamed on apartheid, but the water crisis that looms over Joburg and Gauteng is not one of them. This was a case of taking a system that was created after the birth of democracy and was working very well, and then wrecking it.
When the Union of South Africa was formed in 1910, for a range of practical and political considerations, roads, hospitals and schools were made a provincial competency. This partial devolution of state administration to provinces was carried over into democracy after 1994...
